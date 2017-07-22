ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 22 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:26:15ص
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يصدون محاولات زحف للمرتزقة خلال الساعات الماضية
صد الجيش واللجان الشعبية محاولات زحف للمرتزقة خلال الساعات الماضية , فيما دكت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تحصينات ومواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في عدة جبهات.
إرتفاع عدد الشهداء الفلسطينيين في القدس المحتلة إلى ثلاثة وأكثر من 200 مصاب
استشهد شابان فلسطينيان اليوم الجمعة برصاص جيش الاحتلال في مدينة القدس المحتلة ليرتفع عدد الشهداء الذين سقطوا اليوم في مدينة القدس برصاص جيش الاحتلال والمستوطنين اليهود إلى ثلاثة وأكثر من 200 إصابة .
تراجع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يهبط إلى أقل من 49 دولاراً للبرميل
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعدما توقع تقرير لشركة استشارية ارتفاع إنتاج منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) في يوليو رغم تعهد المنظمة بكبح الإنتاج ما جدد المخاوف في السوق من استمرار تخمة المعروض من الخام.
منتخب الفروسية يواصل إستعداداته لتصفيات كأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للفروسية حاليا ضمن معسكره الداخلي بصنعاء تمارين مكثفة إستعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد ضمن المجموعة الأولى التي ستقام في عمان في أغسطس المقبل.
آخر الأخبار:
كندا: عبور أكثر من 4 الاف شخص بصورة غير قانونية هذا العام
قبل مواجهة يوفنتوس ..المدرب بالبيردي يؤكد بقاء نيمار في برشلونة
إعلان حالة الطوارئ في الجزيرة الجنوبية بنيوزيلندا بسبب العواصف
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery shells gatherings of Saudi army in Jizan, Najran, Asir
[22/يوليو/2017]

JIZAN, July 22 (Saba) – Artillery of the army and popular forces shelled sites and gatherings of Saudi army in Najran, Asir and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The shelling hit the gatherings in Saudi military sites of Thawr Eyen, al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran, killing and wounding upon the enemy.

The shelling also hit Saudi other gatherings in the sites in western al-Rabu'ah area of Asir and al-Jarshab site of Jizan, the official added.


AA
Saba
