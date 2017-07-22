Artillery shells gatherings of Saudi army in Jizan, Najran, Asir [22/يوليو/2017]



JIZAN, July 22 (Saba) – Artillery of the army and popular forces shelled sites and gatherings of Saudi army in Najran, Asir and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in Saudi military sites of Thawr Eyen, al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran, killing and wounding upon the enemy.



The shelling also hit Saudi other gatherings in the sites in western al-Rabu'ah area of Asir and al-Jarshab site of Jizan, the official added.





AA

Saba