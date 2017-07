Army destroys Saudi-paid mercenaries' vehicle in Jawf, kills crew [21/يوليو/2017]

JAWF, July 21 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed a Saudi-paid mercenaries' vehicle in Khab and Sha'af district of Jawf province, killing its crew, a military official told Saba on Friday.



. Meanwhile, dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed .





Mona.M

saba