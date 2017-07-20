US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada [20/يوليو/2017]





SAADA, July 20 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 4 strikes on several of districts of Saada province, a local official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strikes hit a number of areas in districts of kitaf and Al-Safra'a causing heavy damage to houses and farms of citizens, the official added.





A child was wounded in a Saudi cluster bomb in Akwan zone of Saada province, the official said.



The bomb was dropped by the Saudi warplanes on the district earlier, wounding the child.



AHM

SABA