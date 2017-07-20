ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 20 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:26:52م
مصدر بالخارجية يسخر من أكاذيب إعلام العدوان بشأن إجلاء روسيا لرعاياها من صنعاء
سخر مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية من الأكاذيب والأخبار الملفقة والتحليلات المختلقة التي تتناولها بعض مواقع إعلام العدوان حول إجلاء روسيا الاتحادية لرعاياها من العاصمة صنعاء.
''يوم غضب ''نصرة للقدس والأقصى في محافظات الضفة
دعت الفعاليات الشعبية، والشبابية، والفصائل الفلسطينية كافة، اليوم الأربعاء، إلى يوم "غضب فلسطيني" نصرة للقدس، والأقصى، ورفضا للبوابات الإلكترونية، والإجراءات الأمنية المشددة التي يفرضها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، منذ أيام، على الحرم القدسي الشريف، والقدس القديم
النفط يهبط متأثرا بارتفاع مخزونات الخام الأمريكية وإنتاج أوبك
نخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء مع تجدد المخاوف من تخمة المعروض العالمي من الوقود بعد زيادة مخزونات الخام الأمريكية واستمرار ارتفاع إنتاج منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك).
منتخب الفروسية يواصل إستعداداته لتصفيات كأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للفروسية حاليا ضمن معسكره الداخلي بصنعاء تمارين مكثفة إستعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد ضمن المجموعة الأولى التي ستقام في عمان في أغسطس المقبل.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada
[20/يوليو/2017]


SAADA, July 20 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 4 strikes on several of districts of Saada province, a local official told Saba on Wednesday.

The strikes hit a number of areas in districts of kitaf and Al-Safra'a causing heavy damage to houses and farms of citizens, the official added.


A child was wounded in a Saudi cluster bomb in Akwan zone of Saada province, the official said.

The bomb was dropped by the Saudi warplanes on the district earlier, wounding the child.

AHM
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يواصل استهداف المناطق المأهولة بالسكان
[20/يوليو/2017]
اللجنة الوطنية للمرأة تدين جريمة مديرية موزع بمحافظة تعز
[20/يوليو/2017]
مصدر بالخارجية يسخر من أكاذيب إعلام العدوان بشأن إجلاء روسيا لرعاياها من صنعاء
[20/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صعدة
[19/يوليو/2017]
السلطة المحلية بالحديدة تدين مجزرة العدوان بحق النازحين بمديرية موزع
[19/يوليو/2017]
