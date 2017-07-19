ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 19 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 08:38:59م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يطلع على تقرير اللجنة الرئاسية ويشيد بجاهزية الجيش واللجان الشعبية
أشاد المجلس السياسي الأعلى خلال اجتماعه اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس، بمستوى الجاهزية والروح المعنوية التي يتمتع بها أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية في مواقع العزة والشرف .
''يوم غضب ''نصرة للقدس والأقصى في محافظات الضفة
دعت الفعاليات الشعبية، والشبابية، والفصائل الفلسطينية كافة، اليوم الأربعاء، إلى يوم "غضب فلسطيني" نصرة للقدس، والأقصى، ورفضا للبوابات الإلكترونية، والإجراءات الأمنية المشددة التي يفرضها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، منذ أيام، على الحرم القدسي الشريف، والقدس القديم
النفط يهبط متأثرا بارتفاع مخزونات الخام الأمريكية وإنتاج أوبك
نخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء مع تجدد المخاوف من تخمة المعروض العالمي من الوقود بعد زيادة مخزونات الخام الأمريكية واستمرار ارتفاع إنتاج منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك).
منتخب الفروسية يواصل إستعداداته لتصفيات كأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للفروسية حاليا ضمن معسكره الداخلي بصنعاء تمارين مكثفة إستعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد ضمن المجموعة الأولى التي ستقام في عمان في أغسطس المقبل.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army pounds Saudi sites in Aser
[19/يوليو/2017] ASER, July 19 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces pounded on Wednesday gatherings of Saudi soldiers a number of sites in Aser region.

The missile force targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Aleb border crossing, causing direct injuries, a military official said to Saba.

The official said that a Saudi military vehicle was burnt in the pounding of the army and popular forces.

The army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers' gatherings at the site of Arrabah with katyusha rockets.

HA

Saba
