Army pounds Saudi sites in Aser [19/يوليو/2017] ASER, July 19 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces pounded on Wednesday gatherings of Saudi soldiers a number of sites in Aser region.



The missile force targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Aleb border crossing, causing direct injuries, a military official said to Saba.



The official said that a Saudi military vehicle was burnt in the pounding of the army and popular forces.



The army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers' gatherings at the site of Arrabah with katyusha rockets.



