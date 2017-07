Army targets mercenaries in Midi [19/يوليو/2017] MIDI, July 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted on Wednesday gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries north of Midi desert.



The pounding left direct injuries at their ranks, a military official told Saba.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression waged four airstrikes on Haradh and Midi.



HA





