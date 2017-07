Army recaptures sites from Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [19/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 19 (Saba) - The army and popular committees launched a military operation on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The operation took place in Makhdara area, during which the national forces retook control over the two sites and killed dozens of the mercenaries.





Mona.M/AA/Zak

