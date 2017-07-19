Scores of mercenaries killed in Shabwah [19/يوليو/2017]



SHABWAH, July 19 (Saba) – Scores of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and other injured when the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt to infiltrate toward Osaylan district of Shabwah province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The killed in the operation were trying to move toward al-Ramlih hilltop and Jandalah Mountain in the district.



Also, the national forces bombed two military vehicles of the mercenaries in the same operation, the official explained.





AA

Saba