آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 19 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:20:35م
العدوان السعودي يمعن في ارتكاب المجازر الوحشية بحق الشعب اليمني
يمعن العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في ارتكاب المجازر الوحشية بحق الشعب اليمني في مختلف محافظات الجمهورية التي ترقى إلى جرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية .
''يوم غضب ''نصرة للقدس والأقصى في محافظات الضفة
دعت الفعاليات الشعبية، والشبابية، والفصائل الفلسطينية كافة، اليوم الأربعاء، إلى يوم "غضب فلسطيني" نصرة للقدس، والأقصى، ورفضا للبوابات الإلكترونية، والإجراءات الأمنية المشددة التي يفرضها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، منذ أيام، على الحرم القدسي الشريف، والقدس القديم
النفط يهبط متأثرا بارتفاع مخزونات الخام الأمريكية وإنتاج أوبك
نخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء مع تجدد المخاوف من تخمة المعروض العالمي من الوقود بعد زيادة مخزونات الخام الأمريكية واستمرار ارتفاع إنتاج منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك).
المدرب كونتي يوقع عقد جديد لمدة عامين مع تشيلسي
جدد نادي تشيلسي بطل الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم عقد المدرب أنطونيو كونتي لمدة عامين، بحسب بيان صادر عن النادي.
آخر الأخبار:
انتصارات ميدانية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية
الأمم المتحدة تعتزم خفض قوات حفظ السلام في قبرص
القيادة القطرية لحزب البعث تدين المجزرة المروعة بحق النازحين في موزع
وكالة الفضاء اليابانية تنشر صورا للمحطة الفضائية الدولية التقطتها طائرة تحكم عن بعد
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Scores of mercenaries killed in Shabwah
[19/يوليو/2017]

SHABWAH, July 19 (Saba) – Scores of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and other injured when the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt to infiltrate toward Osaylan district of Shabwah province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The killed in the operation were trying to move toward al-Ramlih hilltop and Jandalah Mountain in the district.

Also, the national forces bombed two military vehicles of the mercenaries in the same operation, the official explained.


AA
Saba
