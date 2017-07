FM condemns Saudi airstrikes' massacre on Yemen's IDPs [19/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 19 (Saba) – The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned the US-backed Saudi criminal airstrikes against internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Taiz province, in a press statement received by Saba.



The air strikes on Tuesday, which hit IDPs' houses at al-Otairah village in Mawza'a district in the province, killed 20 people and injured several others.





AA/zak

Saba