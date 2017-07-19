Human Rights Ministry condemns Saudi criminal airstrikes against Yemen's IDPs [19/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 19 (Saba) – The Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday strongly condemned US-backed Saudi criminal airstrikes on internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Mawza'a district of Taiz province, in a statement obtained by Saba.



The airstrikes on Tuesday killed 20 IDPs, mostly children and women, and injured several others.



The ministry called on the United Nations and the Security Council to quickly stop the Saudi aggression against Yemen and the Yemeni people.





Mona.M/zak

