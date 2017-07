Army targets, kills mercenaries in Jawf [18/يوليو/2017] Jawf, July 18 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Tuesday in Sabrain area in Khab and al-Sha'af district of Jawf province.



The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in the area which left the destruction of two military vehicles.



HA



Saba