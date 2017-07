Aggression airstrikes kill, injure 20 in Taiz [18/يوليو/2017] TAIZ, July 18 (Saba) – At least 20 civilians were killed or injured on Tuesday in the US-Saudi aggression airstrikes on Mawza'a district in Taiz province.



The US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted the internally displaced persons' houses in the district with three raids, killing and injuring 20 in an initial toll, a local official said to Saba.



