Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan, Asir [18/يوليو/2017]



JIZAN, July 18 (Saba) - A number of Saudi soldiers were killed and others injured when the national army and popular forces targeted Saudi enemy soldiers in border cities of Jizan and Najran, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The official said the enemy troops were killed in an artillery bombardment by the national forces in Al-Khubba area and Dafinia site in Jizan, as well as in Alab region in Asir.





saba