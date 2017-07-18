ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 18 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:28:30م
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبّدون العدو السعودي ومرتزقته مزيداً من الخسائر
كبّد الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدو السعودي ومرتزقته مزيداً من الخسائر في الأرواح والعتاد بمختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن خلال الساعات الماضية .
ترامب يبقي على الاتفاق النووي مع ايران
قرر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب الإبقاء على الاتفاق النووي مع إيران، متراجعا بذلك عن أحد ابرز وعوده الانتخابية بتمزيق هذا الاتفاق الذي ابرمته الدول الكبرى مع طهران قبل عامين، لكنه هدد بالمقابل بفرض عقوبات عليها ..
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يقترب من الـ 50 دولاراً للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى قرابة الـ 50 دولاراً للبرميل .. مدعومة بتباطؤ نمو عدد حفارات التنقيب عن الخام في الولايات المتحدة وقوة طلب مصافي التكرير في الصين.
السويسري فيدرر يتوج بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة بعد فوزه على شيليتش
توج السويسري روجر فيدرر بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة في رقم قياسي جديد بعد فوزه على شيليتش اليوم الاحد.
آخر الأخبار:
مركز الأرصاد يتوقع عدم استقرار الأجواء وهطول الأمطار في الساعات القادمة
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة خلال اقتحام الجيش مواقعهم بمنطقة الصفراء بشبوه
تدشين المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج تدريب معلمات الريف بسبع محافظات
استهداف آلية عسكرية لمرتزقة العدوان بمأرب ومصرع وإصابة طاقمها
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills 70 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mokha
[18/يوليو/2017]

TAIZ, July 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed a total of 70 Saudi-paid mercenaries late on Monday in Mokha seaport when the national forces foiled their attempts to infiltrate toward Khaled bin al-Waleed military camp, al-Hamili mountain and Sanaa-Hodeidah highway, a military official told Saba.

The official said 70 bodies of the mercenaries were confirmed transported to Mokha hospital and dozens of other injured, including three of top field commanders.


Eman.M/AA/zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف ممتلكات المواطنين في عدد من المحافظات
[18/يوليو/2017]
إصابة طفل جراء انفجار قنبلة عنقودية بمديرية الصفراء بصعدة
[17/يوليو/2017]
التكتل المدني يدين اقتياد العدوان لباخرة كهرباء الحديدة لميناء الفجيرة
[17/يوليو/2017]
العدوان يمنع وصول مشاركين لمؤتمر بناء السلام وحقوق الإنسان في بلجيكا
[17/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان
[17/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by