Army kills 70 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mokha [18/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed a total of 70 Saudi-paid mercenaries late on Monday in Mokha seaport when the national forces foiled their attempts to infiltrate toward Khaled bin al-Waleed military camp, al-Hamili mountain and Sanaa-Hodeidah highway, a military official told Saba.



The official said 70 bodies of the mercenaries were confirmed transported to Mokha hospital and dozens of other injured, including three of top field commanders.





