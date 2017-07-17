|
Army repulses infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz
TAIZ, July 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday,
Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded, as well as six UAE military vehicles were bombed in a Khalid camp during the operation.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes and warships waged heavy shelling to support their mercenaries on the ground, the official added.
AA
ٍSaba