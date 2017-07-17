Army repulses infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz [18/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday,



Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded, as well as six UAE military vehicles were bombed in a Khalid camp during the operation.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes and warships waged heavy shelling to support their mercenaries on the ground, the official added.





AA

ٍSaba