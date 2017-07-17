ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:32:16م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدين إغلاق الأقصى ويقر الضوابط الإعلامية بين المؤتمر وأنصار الله
أدان المجلس السياسي الأعلى في إجتماعه اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس، ما أقدمت عليه قوات الكيان الصهيوني من إغلاق للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ومنع إقامة شعائر صلاة الجمعة ورفع الآذان فيه.
وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي يعتمدون بعثة مدنية لإدارة الأزمات في العراق
إعتمد وزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي المجتمعين اليوم الاثنين في بروكسل الخطوط العريضة لبعثة مدنية أوروبية لإدارة الأزمات في العراق.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يقترب من الـ 50 دولاراً للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى قرابة الـ 50 دولاراً للبرميل .. مدعومة بتباطؤ نمو عدد حفارات التنقيب عن الخام في الولايات المتحدة وقوة طلب مصافي التكرير في الصين.
السويسري فيدرر يتوج بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة بعد فوزه على شيليتش
توج السويسري روجر فيدرر بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة في رقم قياسي جديد بعد فوزه على شيليتش اليوم الاحد.
آخر الأخبار:
التربية تعلن نقل مركز امتحاني في مديرية حبيش بمحافظة اب
إصابة طفل جراء انفجار قنبلة عنقودية بمديرية الصفراء بصعدة
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في موزع وذباب بتعز
وكيل وزارة الصحة يناقش مع محافظ الحديدة إحتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repulses infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz
[18/يوليو/2017]

TAIZ, July 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday,

Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded, as well as six UAE military vehicles were bombed in a Khalid camp during the operation.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes and warships waged heavy shelling to support their mercenaries on the ground, the official added.


AA
ٍSaba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة طفل جراء انفجار قنبلة عنقودية بمديرية الصفراء بصعدة
[17/يوليو/2017]
التكتل المدني يدين اقتياد العدوان لباخرة كهرباء الحديدة لميناء الفجيرة
[17/يوليو/2017]
العدوان يمنع وصول مشاركين لمؤتمر بناء السلام وحقوق الإنسان في بلجيكا
[17/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان
[17/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[17/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by