Supreme Political Council condemns closure of al-Aqsa [17/يوليو/2017]

SANA'A, July 17 (Saba) – The Supreme Political Council headed by the President Saleh al-Sammad condemned on Monday the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the banning of Friday prayer by the Zionist entity.



The council called upon the presidents, kings and leaders of the Arab and Islamic states to shoulder their responsibilities towards the mosque and to confront the Zionist occupiers on their violating international laws.



The Council also called upon the presidents, kings and leaders of the Arab and Islamic states who are Jealous of their religious places to force the occupiers to reopen the Mosque.



HA



