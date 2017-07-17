ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 08:26:19م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدين إغلاق الأقصى ويقر الضوابط الإعلامية بين المؤتمر وأنصار الله
أدان المجلس السياسي الأعلى في إجتماعه اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس، ما أقدمت عليه قوات الكيان الصهيوني من إغلاق للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ومنع إقامة شعائر صلاة الجمعة ورفع الآذان فيه.
وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي يعتمدون بعثة مدنية لإدارة الأزمات في العراق
إعتمد وزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي المجتمعين اليوم الاثنين في بروكسل الخطوط العريضة لبعثة مدنية أوروبية لإدارة الأزمات في العراق.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يقترب من الـ 50 دولاراً للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى قرابة الـ 50 دولاراً للبرميل .. مدعومة بتباطؤ نمو عدد حفارات التنقيب عن الخام في الولايات المتحدة وقوة طلب مصافي التكرير في الصين.
السويسري فيدرر يتوج بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة بعد فوزه على شيليتش
توج السويسري روجر فيدرر بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة في رقم قياسي جديد بعد فوزه على شيليتش اليوم الاحد.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة الجيش السعودي وإستهداف تجمعا لهم بميدي
نائب وزير الداخلية يفتتح الدورة الثانية للتوصيف الوظيفي
خسائر فادحة لمرتزقة العدوان و70 جثة تصل إلى مستشفى المخا
رئيس الوزراء يعزي وزير النفط والمعادن في وفاة إبن أخيه
  Local
Supreme Political Council condemns closure of al-Aqsa
[17/يوليو/2017]
SANA'A, July 17 (Saba) – The Supreme Political Council headed by the President Saleh al-Sammad condemned on Monday the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the banning of Friday prayer by the Zionist entity.

The council called upon the presidents, kings and leaders of the Arab and Islamic states to shoulder their responsibilities towards the mosque and to confront the Zionist occupiers on their violating international laws.

The Council also called upon the presidents, kings and leaders of the Arab and Islamic states who are Jealous of their religious places to force the occupiers to reopen the Mosque.

HA

Saba
