Army kills 3 Saudi soldiers, fires artillery on others in border cities [17/يوليو/2017]



JIZAN, July 17 (Saba) – Snipers of the national army and popular forces shot died three soldiers in several Saudi enemy military bases deep inside Saudi border cities of Jizan and Najran, a military official told Saba on Monday.



Two enemy soldiers were killed in al-Dufinih base in Jizan and the other in al-Tala'a site in Najran.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi military gatherings in al-Maqtab, al-Kharshab and northern Kirs Jaubah in Jizan, killing and wounding dozens.



The artillery also hit other Saudi military groups in Alib crossing point and Raqabet al-Hanjer in Saudi border province of Asir.



The US-backed Saudi air forces waged five strikes to back their escaped troops in Jarah valley area in Jizan, the official added.





Saba