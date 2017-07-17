ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:17:19م
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بمختلف الجبهات
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية عمليات نوعية على مواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن مصرع وإصابة عدد منهم ، فيما دكت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعات للجيش السعودي .
الحكومة الفلسطينية: إجراءات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في القدس والأقصى باطلة ولاغية
أكدت حكومة الوفاق الوطني الفلسطينية، أن كل ما تقوم به سلطات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي في مدينة القدس المحتلة وفي القلب منها المسجد الأقصى المبارك، إجراءات احتلالية باطلة ولاغية وتعتبر مساسا بقدسية المسجد الأقصى.
قطاع التجارة ينفذ نزول ميداني لعدد من المولات والمحال التجارية
نفذ قطاع التجارة الداخلية بوزارة الصناعة والتجارة ومكتب الصناعة بأمانة العاصمة اليوم نزولا ميدانيا إلى عدد من المولات والمحال التجارية بأمانة العاصمة.
السويسري فيدرر يتوج بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة بعد فوزه على شيليتش
توج السويسري روجر فيدرر بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس للمرة الثامنة في رقم قياسي جديد بعد فوزه على شيليتش اليوم الاحد.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills 3 Saudi soldiers, fires artillery on others in border cities
[17/يوليو/2017]

JIZAN, July 17 (Saba) – Snipers of the national army and popular forces shot died three soldiers in several Saudi enemy military bases deep inside Saudi border cities of Jizan and Najran, a military official told Saba on Monday.

Two enemy soldiers were killed in al-Dufinih base in Jizan and the other in al-Tala'a site in Najran.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi military gatherings in al-Maqtab, al-Kharshab and northern Kirs Jaubah in Jizan, killing and wounding dozens.

The artillery also hit other Saudi military groups in Alib crossing point and Raqabet al-Hanjer in Saudi border province of Asir.

The US-backed Saudi air forces waged five strikes to back their escaped troops in Jarah valley area in Jizan, the official added.


AA/zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
