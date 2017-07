Army repulses infiltration of mercenaries in Buqa [16/يوليو/2017]



BUQA, July 16 (Saba) – The army and poplar forces repulsed an attempt of mercenaries to infiltrate toward Al Buqa area, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The operation caused large casualties upon the mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the US backed Saudi warplanes waged a series of strikes to support their mercenaries in Al Buqa desert, the official added.





