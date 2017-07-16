Minister of Planning meets UN official [16/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 16 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz Al-Kumaim met with representative of the United Nations' Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sanaa.



During the meeting, the officials confirmed to strengthen cooperation between the ministry and UNFPA to facilitate and support projects in Yemen.



The minister stressed on the importance of the United Nations' role to press for ending the war and lift all-out siege imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.





Eman.M/AA/Zak



SABA