آخر تحديث: الأحد، 16 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:29:12م
مصرع وإصابة عددا من مرتزقة العدوان بإحباط محاولة تسلل بمنطقة يام بنهم
أحبط أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم محاولة تسلل لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بإتجاه مواقع عسكرية بمنطقة يام بنهم.
قوات الاحتلال تواصل إغلاق المسجد الأقصى لليوم الثاني
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم إغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك وحصار البلدة القديمة من مدينة القدس المحتلة ، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
فنزويلا توقع اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة نفط أمريكية
وقعت فنزويلا اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة النفط الأمريكية “هوريزنتال ويل دريلرز” لزيادة إنتاج الشركة الوطنية الحكومية الفنزويلية للنفط ب 105 آلاف برميل يوميا من النفط الخام.
اللاعبة الاسبانية موجوروزا تفوز بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس
فازت الإسبانية جاربين موجوروزا بلانكو، لأول مرة، بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون، ثالث البطولات الأربع الكبرى للتنس عندما هزمت الأمريكية المتألقة فينوس وليامز 7-5 و6-صفر.
  International
Minister of Planning meets UN official
[16/يوليو/2017]
SANAA, July 16 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz Al-Kumaim met with representative of the United Nations' Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sanaa.

During the meeting, the officials confirmed to strengthen cooperation between the ministry and UNFPA to facilitate and support projects in Yemen.

The minister stressed on the importance of the United Nations' role to press for ending the war and lift all-out siege imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.


Eman.M/AA/Zak

SABA
