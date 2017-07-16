ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 16 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:35:38م
دك تحصينات وتجمعات العدو السعودي وقنص عدد من الجنود والمرتزقة
دكت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات وتحصينات جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية ، فيما استهدفت وحدة القناصة عدداً من الجنود والمرتزقة .
قوات الاحتلال تواصل إغلاق المسجد الأقصى لليوم الثاني
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم إغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك وحصار البلدة القديمة من مدينة القدس المحتلة ، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
فنزويلا توقع اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة نفط أمريكية
وقعت فنزويلا اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة النفط الأمريكية “هوريزنتال ويل دريلرز” لزيادة إنتاج الشركة الوطنية الحكومية الفنزويلية للنفط ب 105 آلاف برميل يوميا من النفط الخام.
اللاعبة الاسبانية موجوروزا تفوز بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس
فازت الإسبانية جاربين موجوروزا بلانكو، لأول مرة، بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون، ثالث البطولات الأربع الكبرى للتنس عندما هزمت الأمريكية المتألقة فينوس وليامز 7-5 و6-صفر.
آخر الأخبار:
صد محاولة تقدم لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بإتجاه صحراء البقع
قصف مدفعي يدك تجمعات للمرتزقة في الزاهر بالبيضاء
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على كسارة أحجار بمديرية باجل
الكمالي يحصل على الترتيب الثاني عربياً في أساسيات التصوير الفوتوغرافي
  International
Parliament welcomes US House' vote to end support to Saudi aggression
[16/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 16 (Saba) - The Yemeni parliament on Saturday welcomed the vote by the US House of Representatives to end the US logistical support to the Saudi-led aggression coalition air war against the Yemeni people.

The parliament called the US house to implement its resolution and end US military support to the coalition air campaign against the Yemeni people.

The parliament, also, called the countries in the coalition to lift the all-out siege on Yemen, especially on the Sanaa international airport and not to attack the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.


Mona.M/zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على كسارة أحجار بمديرية باجل
[16/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يستمر في استهداف ممتلكات المواطنين والمنشئات العامة
[16/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مناطق متفرقة بالجوف
[15/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية نهم
[15/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[15/يوليو/2017]
