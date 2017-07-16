Parliament welcomes US House' vote to end support to Saudi aggression [16/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 16 (Saba) - The Yemeni parliament on Saturday welcomed the vote by the US House of Representatives to end the US logistical support to the Saudi-led aggression coalition air war against the Yemeni people.



The parliament called the US house to implement its resolution and end US military support to the coalition air campaign against the Yemeni people.



The parliament, also, called the countries in the coalition to lift the all-out siege on Yemen, especially on the Sanaa international airport and not to attack the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.





Mona.M/zak



