Army bombs military vehicle, kills crew members in Jawf [16/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 16 (Saba) - The army and popular forces bombed a military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries and killed its crew members in Al Ghail district of Jawf province,a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The military vehicle and its crew were hit in Shawaq valley in the district, the official added.





