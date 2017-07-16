Army shoots down two Saudi soldiers in Jizan [16/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot down two Saudi soldiers in military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The soldiers were killed in military sites of Al Kirs and Al Ma'ain valley.



Also, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in several military sites in Najran and Jizan provinces,



The shelling hit the gatherings in military sites of Al Lasan, Al Makhrawq, northern Al Tala'a in Najran.



Meanwhile, the national forces hit another group in military sites of Al Tawel crossing and Al Abadih in Jizan, the official added.





Eman.M/AA



