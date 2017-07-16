ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 16 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:35:51ص
دك تحصينات وتجمعات العدو السعودي وقنص عدد من الجنود والمرتزقة
دكت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات وتحصينات جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية ، فيما استهدفت وحدة القناصة عدداً من الجنود والمرتزقة .
قوات الاحتلال تواصل إغلاق المسجد الأقصى لليوم الثاني
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم إغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك وحصار البلدة القديمة من مدينة القدس المحتلة ، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
فنزويلا توقع اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة نفط أمريكية
وقعت فنزويلا اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة النفط الأمريكية “هوريزنتال ويل دريلرز” لزيادة إنتاج الشركة الوطنية الحكومية الفنزويلية للنفط ب 105 آلاف برميل يوميا من النفط الخام.
اللاعبة الاسبانية موجوروزا تفوز بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس
فازت الإسبانية جاربين موجوروزا بلانكو، لأول مرة، بلقب بطولة ويمبلدون، ثالث البطولات الأربع الكبرى للتنس عندما هزمت الأمريكية المتألقة فينوس وليامز 7-5 و6-صفر.
آخر الأخبار:
قصف مدفعي يدك تجمعات للمرتزقة في الزاهر بالبيضاء
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على كسارة أحجار بمديرية باجل
الكمالي يحصل على الترتيب الثاني عربياً في أساسيات التصوير الفوتوغرافي
رابطة علماء اليمن تعبر عن تضامنها مع الشعب الفلسطيني
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shoots down two Saudi soldiers in Jizan
[16/يوليو/2017]

NAJRAN, July 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot down two Saudi soldiers in military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The soldiers were killed in military sites of Al Kirs and Al Ma'ain valley.

Also, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in several military sites in Najran and Jizan provinces,

The shelling hit the gatherings in military sites of Al Lasan, Al Makhrawq, northern Al Tala'a in Najran.

Meanwhile, the national forces hit another group in military sites of Al Tawel crossing and Al Abadih in Jizan, the official added.


Eman.M/AA

Saba
