Saudi fighter jets hit Jawf [16/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 16 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged five raids on Al Maton and Maslub districts of Jawf province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



Two raids targeted Al Maslub district and three others hit Al Maton district, causing heavy damage to properties and farms of citizens, the official added.





Mona.M/AA

saba