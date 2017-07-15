President visits Kamaran Island [15/يوليو/2017]



HODEIDAH, July 15 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad paid an inspection visit to Kamaran Island of Hodeidah province in the Red Sea on Friday, during which the president inspected the living conditions of the island's citizens.



The president was accompanied by Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atfi and Chief of Staff Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari.



President al-Sammad inspected the living conditions of the Island's citizens and their suffering from the ongoing unjust war by Saudi-led aggression coalition.



Mr president met with the citizens, talked to them and heard their suffering from the aggression war.



The president toured the island and inspected the devastation and damages caused by the US-backed Saudi aggression aerial bombings on the citizens and their properties, in which the aggression warplanes used US and British prohibited weapons.



President al-Sammad assured the citizens that his visit will not be the last, promising to send the government ministers to visit the island and meet its citizens to address all the citizens' problems and meet their needs.



Mr president saluted the citizens for their steadfastness against the aggression.





Mona.M/zak

SABA