السبت، 15 - يوليو - 2017
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية خلال الساعات الماضية استهدفت مواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد.
قوات الاحتلال تواصل إغلاق المسجد الأقصى لليوم الثاني
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم إغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك وحصار البلدة القديمة من مدينة القدس المحتلة ، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بدعم من نمو الطلب الصيني
ارتفعت أسعار النفط 1.3 % بعدما طغى ارتفاع الطلب الصيني على تقرير سلبي من وكالة الطاقة الدولية يظهر زيادة إنتاج مصدري أوبك الرئيسيين.
مواجهات قوية للثلاثة الكبار في ربع نهائي ويمبلدون
يسعى كل من روجر فيدرر وآندي موراي ونوفاك جوكوفيتش إلى تأكيد مؤهلاتهم للمنافسة على اللقب في دور الثمانية من بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President visits Kamaran Island
15/يوليو/2017

HODEIDAH, July 15 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad paid an inspection visit to Kamaran Island of Hodeidah province in the Red Sea on Friday, during which the president inspected the living conditions of the island's citizens.

The president was accompanied by Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atfi and Chief of Staff Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari.

President al-Sammad inspected the living conditions of the Island's citizens and their suffering from the ongoing unjust war by Saudi-led aggression coalition.

Mr president met with the citizens, talked to them and heard their suffering from the aggression war.

The president toured the island and inspected the devastation and damages caused by the US-backed Saudi aggression aerial bombings on the citizens and their properties, in which the aggression warplanes used US and British prohibited weapons.

President al-Sammad assured the citizens that his visit will not be the last, promising to send the government ministers to visit the island and meet its citizens to address all the citizens' problems and meet their needs.

Mr president saluted the citizens for their steadfastness against the aggression.


Mona.M/zak
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
15/يوليو/2017
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
15/يوليو/2017
مسيرة جماهيرية بالحديدة تندد بمنع العدوان سفينة المازوت من الوصول إلى الميناء
14/يوليو/2017
لجنة شؤون الأسرى: خمس عمليات تبادل معلقة بسبب تعنت العدوان
14/يوليو/2017
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
14/يوليو/2017
