ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 15 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:05:29م
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية خلال الساعات الماضية استهدفت مواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد.
قوات الاحتلال تواصل إغلاق المسجد الأقصى لليوم الثاني
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم إغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك وحصار البلدة القديمة من مدينة القدس المحتلة ، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بدعم من نمو الطلب الصيني
ارتفعت أسعار النفط 1.3 % بعدما طغى ارتفاع الطلب الصيني على تقرير سلبي من وكالة الطاقة الدولية يظهر زيادة إنتاج مصدري أوبك الرئيسيين.
مواجهات قوية للثلاثة الكبار في ربع نهائي ويمبلدون
يسعى كل من روجر فيدرر وآندي موراي ونوفاك جوكوفيتش إلى تأكيد مؤهلاتهم للمنافسة على اللقب في دور الثمانية من بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس.
آخر الأخبار:
وكيل وزارة التربية والتعليم تتفقد سير الاختبارات بأمانة العاصمة(مكتمل)
استشهاد مواطن جراء التعذيب في سجون مرتزقة العدوان بمأرب
الياباني كاجاوا يمدد تعاقده مع بروسيا دورتموند حتى 2020
بورصة تونس تقفل تعاملات الأسبوع على ارتفاع بنسبة 5ر1 %
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Exchange of 70 prisoners suspended by mercenaries' Saudi-money payer
[15/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 15 (Saba) - Five exchange operations for prisoners from both sides have been suspended because of the intransigence of the aggression countries, an official with the national committee for prisoners' affairs told Saba on Saturday.

"The exchange operations will include the release of 70 prisoners from both sides, but the mercenaries in Marib and al-Jawf have still waiting for approval from their Saudi-money payer and that delayed the prisoners' exchange since two weeks ago," said the official.


Mona.M/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[15/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[15/يوليو/2017]
مسيرة جماهيرية بالحديدة تندد بمنع العدوان سفينة المازوت من الوصول إلى الميناء
[14/يوليو/2017]
لجنة شؤون الأسرى: خمس عمليات تبادل معلقة بسبب تعنت العدوان
[14/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[14/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by