Exchange of 70 prisoners suspended by mercenaries' Saudi-money payer [15/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 15 (Saba) - Five exchange operations for prisoners from both sides have been suspended because of the intransigence of the aggression countries, an official with the national committee for prisoners' affairs told Saba on Saturday.



"The exchange operations will include the release of 70 prisoners from both sides, but the mercenaries in Marib and al-Jawf have still waiting for approval from their Saudi-money payer and that delayed the prisoners' exchange since two weeks ago," said the official.





