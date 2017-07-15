Army shells mercenaries in Shabwah, Jawf [15/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 15 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries and bombed two military vehicles in Shabwah and Jawf provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The gatherings and one military vehicle were hit in Al Sabrin and Al Khalifatin areas in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province.



Moreover, the national forces hit another military vehicle of the mercenaries in Al Saka in Osaylan district of Shabwah province, the official added.





AA

Saba