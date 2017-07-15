ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 15 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:25:47ص
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 1 على تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في عسيلان بشبوة
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم صاروخ زلزال 1 على تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في مديرية عسيلان بمحافظة شبوة.
قوات الاحتلال تواصل إغلاق المسجد الأقصى لليوم الثاني
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم إغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك وحصار البلدة القديمة من مدينة القدس المحتلة ، وذلك لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بدعم من نمو الطلب الصيني
ارتفعت أسعار النفط 1.3 % بعدما طغى ارتفاع الطلب الصيني على تقرير سلبي من وكالة الطاقة الدولية يظهر زيادة إنتاج مصدري أوبك الرئيسيين.
مواجهات قوية للثلاثة الكبار في ربع نهائي ويمبلدون
يسعى كل من روجر فيدرر وآندي موراي ونوفاك جوكوفيتش إلى تأكيد مؤهلاتهم للمنافسة على اللقب في دور الثمانية من بطولة ويمبلدون للتنس.
آخر الأخبار:
غامبيا تحقق في اتهام رئيسها السابق بسرقة 50 مليون دولار
قتلى وجرحى في صد هجوم لمرتزقة العدوان في ذي ناعم بالبيضاء
فنزويلا توقع اتفاقا بقيمة 3ر1 مليار دولار مع شركة نفط أمريكية
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في استهداف آليتهم شمال صحراء ميدي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells mercenaries in Shabwah, Jawf
[15/يوليو/2017]

JAWF, July 15 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries and bombed two military vehicles in Shabwah and Jawf provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The gatherings and one military vehicle were hit in Al Sabrin and Al Khalifatin areas in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province.

Moreover, the national forces hit another military vehicle of the mercenaries in Al Saka in Osaylan district of Shabwah province, the official added.


AA
Saba
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[15/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[15/يوليو/2017]
مسيرة جماهيرية بالحديدة تندد بمنع العدوان سفينة المازوت من الوصول إلى الميناء
[14/يوليو/2017]
لجنة شؤون الأسرى: خمس عمليات تبادل معلقة بسبب تعنت العدوان
[14/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[14/يوليو/2017]
