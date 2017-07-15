Saudi paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [15/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 15 (Saba) – Several of Saudi-paid were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces carried out an operation in Al Ma'afar district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The mercenaries were felled killed and injured in Al Kadaha area in the district.



Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in the east of Mokha district in the same province, the official explained.





AA

Saba