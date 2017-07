US-Saudi aggression targets Car in Sa'ada [12/يوليو/2017]

SA'ADA, July 12 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday an air raid on Kutaf district in Sa'ada province.





A security official told Saba that the raid targeted a car in Abu-Jabarah valley in the district.



The official said the aggression warplanes targeted al-Malahidh area in al-Dhaher border district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of Saudi aggression targeted al-Shaikh area in Munaba border district, targeting the main road and agricultural farms.



HA



Saba