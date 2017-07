Aggression warplanes targets citizens' houses in Marib [12/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 12 (Saba) - The US-Saudi air aggression launched four raids on the homes of citizens in Serwah district in Marib governorate, a local official told Saba on Wednesday.



The warplanes targeted two houses and damaged a number of neighboring houses.



Eman.M/zak



