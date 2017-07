Army hits Saudi army, mercenaries in Najran [12/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 12 (Saba) - The national army targeted groups of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in a number of sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said the artillery of the army and the popular committees targeted the Saudi army and its mercenaries at the sites of Abasa, Al-Tala'a, Dhalm and Al Harm, causing direct casualties.



Eman.M



