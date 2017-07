Army repels mercenaries in Taiz [12/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 12 (Saba) - The national army repelled an attempt of advance by the US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries towards the north of Khaboub district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Many mercenaries were killed and injured.



Eman.M/zak



