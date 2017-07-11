ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 09:11:44م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة الشيخ ناصر بن ناجي القوسي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة الشيخ ناصر بن ناجي صالح القوسي الذي وفاه الأجل اليوم عن عمر ناهز الـ 80 عاما .
العفو الدولية تدين رفض المحكمة العليا البريطانية وقف بيع الأسلحة للسعودية
أدانت منظمة العفو الدولية بقرار القضاء البريطاني رفض النظر في القضية والتشريع بقانونية مبيعات الأسلحة البريطانية للسعودية الأمر الذي يبيح ارتكاب المزيد من الجرائم بحق الشعب اليمني... واصفة ذلك بالنكسة بحق المدنيين اليمنيين الأبرياء.
النفط يرتفع بدعم آفاق الطلب في الأجل القصير لكن السوق ما زالت ضغيفة
ارتفع النفط اليوم الثلاثاء بدعم من توقعات الطلب القوي في الأسابيع القادمة لكن ظروف السوق بشكل عام ما زالت ضعيفة بفعل استمرار تخمة إمدادات الوقود وهو ما دفع عددا من البنوك لتخفيض توقعاتها للأسعار.
نادال يخسر أمام مولر ويودع ويمبلدون... و راونيتش يقصي زفيريف
خسر رفائيل نادال بطل فرنسا المفتوحة للتنس أمام جيل مولر لاعب لوكسمبورج بنتيجة 6-3 و6-4 و3-6 و4-6 15-13 في الدور الرابع لبطولة ويمبلدون للتنس لتتحطم آماله في نيل ثالث ألقابه في البطولة.
آخر الأخبار:
وكيل وزارة التربية تتفقد سير اختبارات الشهادة الأساسية بأمانة العاصمة
وزير العدل يهيب برؤساء المحاكم تسهيل إستقبال دعاوى وشكاوى ضحايا العدوان
إستعادة سيارة مسروقة في بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة
دورة تدريبية لمجموعة سلامتي ضمن مشروع الإستجابة السريعة بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills, targets mercenaries in Taiz
[11/يوليو/2017] TAIZ, July 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted on Tuesday Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings nearby al-Tashrifat military camp in Taiz province.

A military official told Saba that a sniper of the mercenaries was shot dead by the army and popular forces in Taiz province.

The official confirmed that the mercenary Mohammed Abdullah al-Mekhlafi, a leader at the 170 Military brigade was killed in the military clashes with the army and popular forces in al-Wakil hill in Taiz.
The official also stressed that the mercenary Belal Ahmed Al-Mekhlafi was injured in al-Wakil hill in Taiz.

In addition, the mercenary Saleh Ali al-Mashqari was also killed who is a member of the 17th brigade in Hemyar front in Taiz.
A military vehicle was also destroyed west of al-Amri area in Dhubab district in the province.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Selw district, causing direct injuries at their ranks.

HA

Saba
