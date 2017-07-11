Army kills, targets mercenaries in Taiz [11/يوليو/2017] TAIZ, July 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted on Tuesday Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings nearby al-Tashrifat military camp in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that a sniper of the mercenaries was shot dead by the army and popular forces in Taiz province.



The official confirmed that the mercenary Mohammed Abdullah al-Mekhlafi, a leader at the 170 Military brigade was killed in the military clashes with the army and popular forces in al-Wakil hill in Taiz.

The official also stressed that the mercenary Belal Ahmed Al-Mekhlafi was injured in al-Wakil hill in Taiz.



In addition, the mercenary Saleh Ali al-Mashqari was also killed who is a member of the 17th brigade in Hemyar front in Taiz.

A military vehicle was also destroyed west of al-Amri area in Dhubab district in the province.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Selw district, causing direct injuries at their ranks.



