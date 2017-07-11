HR minister discuss with officer of HR High Commissioner HR issues in Yemen [11/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 11, 2017 (Saba) - Human Rights Minister Alia Abdul Latif discussed on Tuesday with human rights Officer at the office of the High Commissioner in Yemen Laith Al-Amoud a number of human rights issues.



The minister and the officer touched on the position of the British Supreme Court against the government's decision to stop the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia that used in killing civilians in Yemen and its rejection of the lawsuit.



The Minister expressed her condemnation of these actions in a country (United Kingdom) that calling for democracy and claiming its protection of human rights.



She stressed that there are hundreds of local and international reports that condemned the United Kingdom which also proved that those bombs used in the raids that killed Yemeni civilians are British homemade.



She stressed the importance of the Commission to have a prominent role in this regard, noting that the Ministry will work in the coming days to provide the Commission reports and documents reached by the field committees about injuries and damage caused by these bombs.





The Minister of Human Rights said that the ministry has many reports of cases of cancer and fetal malformations of the effects of these weapons being used in Yemen.

She stressed that the Commission should re-submit the Dutch project to form an independent international commission to investigate crimes and human rights violations in Yemen.



The meeting also dealt with the secret prisons in the southern and eastern provinces which run by the states of the aggression represented by the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the torture cases and the enforced disappearance that many citizens are subjected to.



The Officer affirmed that the officials are in intensive consultations since yesterday ( Monday) of the file of Yemen so as to discuss the decision of the Court and the arms deal. They will have a position which will be announced soon.



He pointed out that the Office of the High Commissioner in Yemen deals with violations of human rights in a neutral and professional work and follow up what is being circulated about the existence of secret detention centers in the southern and eastern provinces.



He stressed that the Commission will take the necessary action in this regard in coordination with the ministry.



