Two cholera-medicine shipments planes arrive at Sanaa International Airport [11/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 11 (Saba) - Two UNICEF aircraft carrying more than 33 tons of cholera medicines have arrived at Sanaa International Airport.



"Two shipments of cholera medicines came to reduce the spread of cholera disease," UNICEF spokesman Mohammed al-Asadi told Saba.



Eman.M/zak



