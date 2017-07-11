ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:30:10م
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يحققون عدد من الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
تمكن أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية من تحقيق الانتصارات في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن ضد العدوان السعودي الأمريكي وفي جبهات ما وراء الحدود.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 9 فلسطينيين في الضفة.. ويهدم مبنى قيد الإنشاء في القدس
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الثلاثاء من اعتداءاتها بحق المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 9 فلسطينيين في رام الله وبيت لحم بالضفة الغربية، فيما هدمت جرافات تابعة لبلدية الاحتلال في القدس، تحرسها قوة عسكرية مبنى قيد الإن
النفط يرتفع بدعم آفاق الطلب في الأجل القصير لكن السوق ما زالت ضغيفة
ارتفع النفط اليوم الثلاثاء بدعم من توقعات الطلب القوي في الأسابيع القادمة لكن ظروف السوق بشكل عام ما زالت ضعيفة بفعل استمرار تخمة إمدادات الوقود وهو ما دفع عددا من البنوك لتخفيض توقعاتها للأسعار.
نادال يخسر أمام مولر ويودع ويمبلدون... و راونيتش يقصي زفيريف
خسر رفائيل نادال بطل فرنسا المفتوحة للتنس أمام جيل مولر لاعب لوكسمبورج بنتيجة 6-3 و6-4 و3-6 و4-6 15-13 في الدور الرابع لبطولة ويمبلدون للتنس لتتحطم آماله في نيل ثالث ألقابه في البطولة.
آخر الأخبار:
تفكيك ثلاث عبوات ناسفة في محافظة البيضاء
مناقشة سير عمل السلطة المحلية لمحافظة صنعاء
صندوق النقد : المغرب جاهز لإصلاح العملة لكن التأخير "ليس مشكلة"
مناقشة ترتيبات امتحانات المعاهد التقنية والمهنية بالمحويت
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen condemns British court's refusal to halt arms sales to Saudi
[11/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 11 (Saba) - An official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the decision of the British High Court that rejected a lawsuit by campaigners to stop the export of arms to Saudi Arabia because they were being used against the Yemeni civilians in violation of international humanitarian law.
The official said the Saudi aggression and its coalition, supported by the US administration and the British government have been using British-made internationally banned weapons against the people of Yemen since March 26, 2015 continues, systematically targeting civilians, mostly women, children and the elderly.
He said the coalition of aggression also has been deliberately targeting the infrastructure, the economic system of the Yemeni people and civil facilities, including schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, markets, factories using US-and-British-made weapons that the Saudis imported from the US and Britain.
"The world knows that during the twenty-eight months of aggression against Yemen, the Saudis have struck arms deals in billions of dollars and paid tens of millions of dollars in other commissions and bribes to conduct the deals," said the official.
The official called the London High Court to retreat on its decision and stand by the justice and the civilians' humanitarian rights in according to the international humanitarian laws.


Eman.m/zak

saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن نحو 14 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[11/يوليو/2017]
مصدر بالخارجية يندد برفض المحكمة البريطانية دعوى وقف تصدير الأسلحة للسعودية
[11/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[11/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على الجوف
[10/يوليو/2017]
حملة ضد تجارة الأسلحة: المحكمة البريطانية خيبت الآمال وسنستأنف الحكم
[10/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by