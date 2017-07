Saudi jets raids Serwah [11/يوليو/2017] MARIB, July 11 (Saba) – Saudi fighter jets waged six raids on Serwah district of Marib province, a security officials told Saba on Thursday .



The raids targeted al-mhjza ,al-Rabiah and al-Moqadra areas in the district.



Mona.M /zak

saba