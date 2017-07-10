ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 10 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 08:54:34م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وكيل محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء وكيل محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى هاشم السقطري.
كوريا الشمالية : الولايات المتحدة بدأت بالتفريق بين الأسيويين على غرار ما فعلته بالعرب
إتهمت كوريا الشمالية الولايات المتحدة بالسعي في الوقت الراهن إلى تحريض فريق من الآسيويين ضد آخر وبث الفتنة بينهم على غرار ما فعلته بالعرب.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط بعد خسائر
عوضت أسعار النفط بعض خسائرها اليوم بعد أن هبطت ثلاثة في المئة في الجلسة السابقة ولكن الأسواق مازالت تتعرض لضغوط من تزايد عدد منصات الحفر النفطية في الولايات المتحدة والإمدادات الكبيرة من أوبك.
فرنسا تحقق اللقب على حساب البرازيل في دوري الطائرة العالمي
حقق المنتخب الفرنسي اللقب الثاني في تاريخه في الدوري العالمي للكرة الطائرة عقب فوزه على نظيره البرازيلي 3-2 في المباراة النهائية في البرازيل .
آخر الأخبار:
مكتب الصحة بالحديدة يكرم استشاري الأطفال الدكتور عادل عبدالحميد
مصدر بمكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يفند ما تناولته بعض المواقع حول بيان نقابة عمال شركة النفط
رئيس مجلس النواب يؤكد أهمية التحضير الجيد للفترة الأولى من الدورة الثانية للإنعقاد السنوي الـ12 للمجلس
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية صرواح بمحافظة مأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army fires missile on mercenaries in Lahj
[10/يوليو/2017] LAHJ, July 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired on Monday a al-Sarkha-3(Cry) missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Karesh area in Lahj province.

A military official told Saba that the missile force of the army and popular forces launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets in the same area in the province.

The official confirmed that the missile attack hit their targets, causing direct injures at the ranks of the mercenaries and their ordnance.

HA

Saba
