Army fires missile on mercenaries in Lahj [10/يوليو/2017] LAHJ, July 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired on Monday a al-Sarkha-3(Cry) missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Karesh area in Lahj province.



A military official told Saba that the missile force of the army and popular forces launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets in the same area in the province.



The official confirmed that the missile attack hit their targets, causing direct injures at the ranks of the mercenaries and their ordnance.



HA



Saba