US-Saudi aggression launches three raids on Sana'a [10/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 10 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Monday three air raids on Sanhan and Bani Bahlool district in Sana'a province.



A local official told Saba that the hostile warplanes destroyed a Police Security department in Raimah Humaid area. The raids also caused huge damage to citizens' houses.



HA

Saba