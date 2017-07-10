Aggression coalition blocks fuel ship to run Hodeidah's electricity station [10/يوليو/2017]



HODEIDAH, July 10 (Saba) - The aggression coalition in the Red Sea blocked a commercial ship loaded with fuel, which was imported for operating electricity station in the port city of Hodeidah, a security official told Saba on Monday.

The official said in a statement that the ship carries a quantity of diesel allocated to run electricity in the city to alleviate the suffering of the citizens during the hot summer.

The authorities in the port urged the United Nations and the international organizations to pressure the aggression coalition countries to release the ship and allow it access to the port.

The aggression coalition countries have been imposing an all-out siege against the people of Yemen since three years ago without any just justification.





Eman.M/zak

saba