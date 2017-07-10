ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 10 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:53:36م
الجيش واللجان يواصلون استهداف مواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية استهداف مواقع وتحصينات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية وكبدهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد .
مئات آلاف الأتراك يتظاهرون باسطنبول تنديداً بسياسات نظام أردوغان
تظاهر أمس مئات آلاف الأتراك بدعوة من حزب الشعب الجمهوري التركي قرب مدينة اسطنبول تحت شعار “العدالة” للتنديد بسياسات رئيس النظام التركي رجب طيب أردوغان الاستبدادية وقيامه بسجن نائب عن الحزب كشف دعمه للإرهابيين في سورية .
إرتفاع أسعار النفط بعد خسائر
عوضت أسعار النفط بعض خسائرها اليوم بعد أن هبطت ثلاثة في المئة في الجلسة السابقة ولكن الأسواق مازالت تتعرض لضغوط من تزايد عدد منصات الحفر النفطية في الولايات المتحدة والإمدادات الكبيرة من أوبك.
فرنسا تحقق اللقب على حساب البرازيل في دوري الطائرة العالمي
حقق المنتخب الفرنسي اللقب الثاني في تاريخه في الدوري العالمي للكرة الطائرة عقب فوزه على نظيره البرازيلي 3-2 في المباراة النهائية في البرازيل .
آخر الأخبار:
مركز الأرصاد ينبه من تدني الرؤية الأفقية خلال الساعات القادمة
مقتل 16 مسلحاً من طالبان في عملية أمنية شرقي أفغانستان
​ديمستورا يعقد اجتماعا مع الوفد السوري في جنيف
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على عدد من المحافظات خلال الساعات الماضية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression coalition blocks fuel ship to run Hodeidah's electricity station
[10/يوليو/2017]

HODEIDAH, July 10 (Saba) - The aggression coalition in the Red Sea blocked a commercial ship loaded with fuel, which was imported for operating electricity station in the port city of Hodeidah, a security official told Saba on Monday.
The official said in a statement that the ship carries a quantity of diesel allocated to run electricity in the city to alleviate the suffering of the citizens during the hot summer.
The authorities in the port urged the United Nations and the international organizations to pressure the aggression coalition countries to release the ship and allow it access to the port.
The aggression coalition countries have been imposing an all-out siege against the people of Yemen since three years ago without any just justification.


Eman.M/zak
saba
