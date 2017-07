Saudi warplanes target home in Baqim [10/يوليو/2017]

SAADA, July 10 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes destroyed a citizen's home in Baqim district of Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The strikes flattened the home to the ground and badly damaged the nearby houses.



The Saudi aggression fighter jets also waged other raids on al-Boka area in Kattaf district, causing huge damage to the citizens' properties.



Mona.M/zak

saba