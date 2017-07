Army fires ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mokha [10/يوليو/2017]

TAIZ, July 10 (Saba) - The army and popular committees' missile force fired ballistic missile, Zelzal 2, at a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in east of Mokha port city of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The rocket hit the target accurately, killing and injuring dozens.





Mona.M/zak

SABA