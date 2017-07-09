Saleh stresses on continuing steadfast against US-Saudi aggression, siege [09/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 9 (Saba) - Former President and president of the General People's Congress party, Ali Abdullah Saleh stressed on the importance for the Yemeni people to continue steadfast against the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition and its all-out siege.



"As we had remained steadfast and won the battle in the siege of seventy days … today we will remain steadfast against more than two years of siege and we will continue to hold on with all honorable and sincere people for the sake of the revolution, republic and unity," Saleh said during his meeting with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries of Bayda province.



"Propaganda media of the aggression countries and their mercenaries will not affect the morale of our great Yemeni people," Saleh said.



Saleh vowed to stand by all Sheikhs and dignitaries of Bayda in combating terrorism and vandalism wherever it may be.





