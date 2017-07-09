ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 09 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:16:32م
رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق يؤكد استمرار الصمود والثبات في وجه العدوان والحصار
أكد رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق رئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام علي عبدالله صالح استمرار الصمود والثبات في وجه العدوان والحصار مع كل الشرفاء والمخلصين.
بوتين يتطلع الى مرحلة جديدة من التعاون مع الولايات المتحدة برئاسة ترامب
توقع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين السبت أن يتحسن التعاون بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة برئاسة دونالد ترامب، مؤكدا أن الاخير "مختلف جدا" في الواقع عنه في التلفزيون.
البنك الدولي يدشن برنامج قروض لسيدات الأعمال بالدول النامية
دشن البنك الدولي اليوم في هامبورج برنامجا للقروض من القطاعين العام والخاص يستهدف توفير أكثر من مليار دولار لدعم سيدات الأعمال في الدول النامية.
مدينة موسكو تؤكد إستعدادها لإستضافة كأس العالم 2018م على أعلى مستوى
أعلن رئيس إدارة الرياضة والسياحة في مدينة موسكو نيكولاي غولاييف اليوم السبت استعداد العاصمة الروسية لاستضافة كأس العالم 2018م على أعلى مستوى.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة الصعوبات المعيقة لمكافحة الكوليرا بمديرية بني مطر
وكيل محافظة صنعاء يتفقد سير الامتحانات الأساسية بمديرية بني مطر
عضو اللجان العليا للاختبارات يتفقد سير امتحانات الشهادة الأساسية
تفقد سير امتحانات الشهادة الأساسية بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saleh stresses on continuing steadfast against US-Saudi aggression, siege
[09/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 9 (Saba) - Former President and president of the General People's Congress party, Ali Abdullah Saleh stressed on the importance for the Yemeni people to continue steadfast against the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition and its all-out siege.

"As we had remained steadfast and won the battle in the siege of seventy days … today we will remain steadfast against more than two years of siege and we will continue to hold on with all honorable and sincere people for the sake of the revolution, republic and unity," Saleh said during his meeting with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries of Bayda province.

"Propaganda media of the aggression countries and their mercenaries will not affect the morale of our great Yemeni people," Saleh said.

Saleh vowed to stand by all Sheikhs and dignitaries of Bayda in combating terrorism and vandalism wherever it may be.


Eman.M/zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
