آخر تحديث: الأحد، 09 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:16:32م
رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق يؤكد استمرار الصمود والثبات في وجه العدوان والحصار
أكد رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق رئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام علي عبدالله صالح استمرار الصمود والثبات في وجه العدوان والحصار مع كل الشرفاء والمخلصين.
بوتين يتطلع الى مرحلة جديدة من التعاون مع الولايات المتحدة برئاسة ترامب
توقع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين السبت أن يتحسن التعاون بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة برئاسة دونالد ترامب، مؤكدا أن الاخير "مختلف جدا" في الواقع عنه في التلفزيون.
البنك الدولي يدشن برنامج قروض لسيدات الأعمال بالدول النامية
دشن البنك الدولي اليوم في هامبورج برنامجا للقروض من القطاعين العام والخاص يستهدف توفير أكثر من مليار دولار لدعم سيدات الأعمال في الدول النامية.
مدينة موسكو تؤكد إستعدادها لإستضافة كأس العالم 2018م على أعلى مستوى
أعلن رئيس إدارة الرياضة والسياحة في مدينة موسكو نيكولاي غولاييف اليوم السبت استعداد العاصمة الروسية لاستضافة كأس العالم 2018م على أعلى مستوى.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army's snipers kill 10 US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib
[09/يوليو/2017]

MARIB, July 9 (Saba) – At least ten of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in north of Serwah district of Marib province by snipers of the national army and popular forces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
The operations were carried out in al-Makhdara area.
Meanwhile, the official said that the missile force of the army and people's committees fired Katyusha rockets on gatherings of other mercenaries in the 3rd area camp in the province, killing and injuring dozens.


Eman.M/zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان وبوارجه تستهدف عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية
[09/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف مديرية صرواح بثلاث غارات
[09/يوليو/2017]
العدو السعودي يواصل قصف صعدة بالصواريخ والمدفعية
[08/يوليو/2017]
تدشين توزيع حقيبة الكرامة للنازحات والمتضررات بصنعاء
[08/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على محافظة عمران
[08/يوليو/2017]
