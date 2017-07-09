Army's snipers kill 10 US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [09/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 9 (Saba) – At least ten of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in north of Serwah district of Marib province by snipers of the national army and popular forces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The operations were carried out in al-Makhdara area.

Meanwhile, the official said that the missile force of the army and people's committees fired Katyusha rockets on gatherings of other mercenaries in the 3rd area camp in the province, killing and injuring dozens.





Eman.M/zak

