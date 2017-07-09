Army hit escaped Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi desert [09/يوليو/2017]



MEDI, July 9 (Saba) -The Army and popular committees targeted a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi desert, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The official said the national army's artillery fired shells against the gathering of mercenaries north of Medi desert, killing dozens, while the others fled.

Meanwhile, the official said, the US-backed Saudi aggression warplane waged four strikes on Haradh and Medi districts during the past few hours to support the escaped mercenaries.



Eman.M/zak

