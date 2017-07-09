President meets Foreign Minister [09/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 9 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad met with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf in the Republican Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in foreign policy and the measures taken by the ministry and its diplomatic cadres to lift the diplomatic siege imposed by the countries of aggression.

The officials reviewed the regional and international developments and their impact on the situation on our country.

They also discussed measures taken by the ministry to reach out Yemen's voice to the world and maintain Yemen's dignity and sovereignty.





Mona.M





SABA