آخر تحديث: الأحد، 09 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:16:32م
رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق يؤكد استمرار الصمود والثبات في وجه العدوان والحصار
أكد رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق رئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام علي عبدالله صالح استمرار الصمود والثبات في وجه العدوان والحصار مع كل الشرفاء والمخلصين.
بوتين يتطلع الى مرحلة جديدة من التعاون مع الولايات المتحدة برئاسة ترامب
توقع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين السبت أن يتحسن التعاون بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة برئاسة دونالد ترامب، مؤكدا أن الاخير "مختلف جدا" في الواقع عنه في التلفزيون.
البنك الدولي يدشن برنامج قروض لسيدات الأعمال بالدول النامية
دشن البنك الدولي اليوم في هامبورج برنامجا للقروض من القطاعين العام والخاص يستهدف توفير أكثر من مليار دولار لدعم سيدات الأعمال في الدول النامية.
مدينة موسكو تؤكد إستعدادها لإستضافة كأس العالم 2018م على أعلى مستوى
أعلن رئيس إدارة الرياضة والسياحة في مدينة موسكو نيكولاي غولاييف اليوم السبت استعداد العاصمة الروسية لاستضافة كأس العالم 2018م على أعلى مستوى.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets Foreign Minister
[09/يوليو/2017]
SANAA, July 9 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad met with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf in the Republican Palace.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in foreign policy and the measures taken by the ministry and its diplomatic cadres to lift the diplomatic siege imposed by the countries of aggression.
The officials reviewed the regional and international developments and their impact on the situation on our country.
They also discussed measures taken by the ministry to reach out Yemen's voice to the world and maintain Yemen's dignity and sovereignty.


Mona.M/zak


SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
