U.S.-Saudi warplanes launch 6 raids on Amran [09/يوليو/2017] U.S.-Saudi warplanes launch 6 raids on Amran



AMRAN, July 9 (Saba) – U.S.-Saudi aggression's warplanes waged six raids on Amran province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday .



The strikes targeted Harf Sufian district, causing large damage to public and private properties.





Mona.M/zak

SABA