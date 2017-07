Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [09/يوليو/2017] MARIB, July 9 (Saba) - The army and popular committees' missile force fired at a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Sahn al-Jinn of Marib city, a military official told Saba on Sunday .



The attack resulted in killing and injuring dozens.



Mona.M/zak

SABA