آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:40:11م
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية في عدد من الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية على مواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد .
إعلان حالة الطوارىء بمقاطعة غرب كندا بعد نشوب حرائق هائلة للغابات
أعلنت السلطات الكندية بمقاطعة بريتيش كولومبيا حالة الطوارىء بعد نشوب حرائق هائلة للغابات خارج السيطرة في معظم أنحاء المقاطعة.
النفط يغلق مرتفعا دون أعلى مستوياته للجلسة
ارتفعت أسعار عقود النفط دون أعلى مستوياتها للجلسة على الرغم من انخفاض أكبر من المتوقع في المخزونات الأمريكية.
الدوري المصري..الزمالك يستعد لأهلي طرابلس بهدفين في مرمى الاتحاد
استعاد فريق الزمالك توازنه بالفوز على الاتحاد السكندري بهدفين لواحد مساء امس على ملعب برج العرب بالإسكندرية، في الجولة 33 للدوري المصري الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يقتحمون مواقع لمرتزقة العدوان شرق صرواح
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان شمال المخا بتعز
قائد الشرطة الاتحادية العراقية : أنجزنا 99% من مهامنا القتالية في الموصل
قتلى ومفقودين في انهيار مبنى ببلدة ايطالية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi Aggression continues criminal air strikes on provinces of the Republic
[08/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 8 (Saba) - The Saudi-American aggression warplanes continued criminal raids on the provinces of the Republic during the past hours, causing serious damages to public and private properties.
A military official told Saba on Saturday that the warplanes hit a poultry farm three times in al-Jabalia area of al-Tahita district of Hodeidah province overnight, as well as the fighter jets threw sound bombs on north of the district.
The air aggression also launched three raids on the directorate of al-Mtoon district in the province of Jawf and another raid on the directorate of Mouza east of al-Mokha in Taiz province.
He also said the air aggression launched six strikes on the districts of Harad and Medi in the province of Hajjah and another raid on the directorate of Serwah in the province of Marib.

Eman.M/zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[08/يوليو/2017]
وقفة بالجامع الكبير بالروضة مديرية بني الحارث تندد بإستمرار العدوان
[07/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مزرعة دواجن بالحديدة
[07/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان ومرتزقته يرتكبون عدد من الجرائم خلال الساعات الماضية
[07/يوليو/2017]
المركز اليمني لحقوق الإنسان يدين مجزرة العدوان بحق أسرة في المخا بتعز
[06/يوليو/2017]
