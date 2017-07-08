Saudi Aggression continues criminal air strikes on provinces of the Republic [08/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 8 (Saba) - The Saudi-American aggression warplanes continued criminal raids on the provinces of the Republic during the past hours, causing serious damages to public and private properties.

A military official told Saba on Saturday that the warplanes hit a poultry farm three times in al-Jabalia area of al-Tahita district of Hodeidah province overnight, as well as the fighter jets threw sound bombs on north of the district.

The air aggression also launched three raids on the directorate of al-Mtoon district in the province of Jawf and another raid on the directorate of Mouza east of al-Mokha in Taiz province.

He also said the air aggression launched six strikes on the districts of Harad and Medi in the province of Hajjah and another raid on the directorate of Serwah in the province of Marib.



Eman.M/zak

