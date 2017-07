Army recaptures 4 hills in Taiz, kills many Saudi-paid mercenaries [08/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 8 (Saba) – The heroes of the army and popular committees carried out an unique military operation on a site of the mercenaries paid by Saudi aggression in southern Mouza district in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba on Saturday that the national forces restored and secured four hills and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipments of the mercenaries during the operation.





EMAN.M/zak

saba