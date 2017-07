Saudi jets wage raids on poultry farm in Hodeidah [08/يوليو/2017]

HODEIDAH, July 8 (Saba) - Saudi aggression fighter jets waged on Friday three air raids on Tahitia district of Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.



The raids targeted a poultry farm in al-Jbla area, destroying it completely.

Meanwhile, the enemy warplanes also fired sound bombs north of the district.



Mona.M/zak



