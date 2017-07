Many Saudi soldiers killed in Najran [08/يوليو/2017] NAJRAN, July 8 (Saba) – The army and popular committees attacked Saudi al-Dabaa military site in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation took place on Friday. Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and a Saudi military vehicle was destroyed in the attack.



Mona.M/zak

saba